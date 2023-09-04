We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Manchester City and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Man City fans

Rich: Early season dominance is not the City way. If we improve from here then another Treble beckons?

Scott: We looked a little lost for a period of the first half and you are always most vulnerable after scoring. In my view, a very lucky VAR decision helped. After half-time we looked much better. Phil Foden looked at home in the middle, Alvarez quietly played another exceptional game. And Haaland... what can you say that hasn't been already?

Gary: Foden was our man of the match, he started on the left ineffectually and then swapped flanks with Doku. Although on the right, he drifted inside on many occasions and became a real threat. In the second half I think Pep realised this and gave him that freedom to play in the middle. He really is a fantastic talent and should be starting every game.

Fulham fans

Rob: Obviously City's second goal is the talking point. Offside no question. Unfortunately it takes away from our poor second half. We were leggy and tired. The bench would not be good enough for the Championship. How long can the board justify this and other transfer windows?

Tony: When teams are as good and clubs as rich as City, it's vital that the officials do not regularly give decisions that overly favour them. The decision to allow the second City goal was ridiculous and effectively ended the contest. It was a clear offside. VAR is pointless if the rules allow subjective assessment. Just use your eyes!

Aidan: We played all right. The second goal was a big blow and something that caught us in a whirlpool of emotion over VAR. After that we let Haaland through and then there's no stopping him. Unfortunate in my opinion.

Tim: The result doesn't matter as we never expected to get points from this fixture. But the performance is a glimpse of what our future would be without Palhinha. We need to have a replacement lined up ready to go in January.