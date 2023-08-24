On a pilgrimage to site of Dons' 1983 Euro glory

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland in Gothenburg

Forty years ago, as an eight-year-old boy, I watched Aberdeen defeat Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

I was glued to the television at our house in Bridge of Don in the north of the city. Today I finally managed to visit the scene of one of Scottish football’s greatest achievements, the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg.

A large number of the 420 Dons fans who have travelled for the Europa League play-off with BK Hacken, which is taking place about 7km away from the famous ground, had the same idea.

A steady stream of them have been making the pilgrimage to the Ullevi to see where their heroes where crowned kings of Europe all those years ago.

One fan told me he was delighted to have finally got over to see it, having been prevented from attending the final in 1983 because of a biology exam the following day. Another was at the game with his family on that wet night in Gothenburg and spoke of the memories of his childhood the visit this time around was evoking.

A pure nostalgia trip for the Red Army – and they will be hoping some magic dust from the legends of 1983 can be sprinkled on the class of 2023 as they look to write their own bit of European history for the club at Hacken’s compact Bravida Arena.