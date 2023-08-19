Analysis: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Anfield

After losing 9-0 at Anfield last year, Bournemouth fans could have been a bit apprehensive about their trip to Merseyside.

However, a bright start saw Jaidon Anthony put the ball in the net in the first minute only to be denied by an assistant's flag, before Bournemouth scored for real in the third minute as Antoine Semenyo netted with a low strike after the hosts had lost possession.

The fans were dreaming of their first ever win at Anfield, but two goals in a nine-minute spell saw the home side move into the lead and they never let it go.

Boss Andoni Iraola, whose side played with bravery and were not afraid to push men forward, was unhappy with the award of a penalty that led to the Reds' second goal as Mohamed Salah converted the rebound after Neto had parried his spot-kick.

The harsh sending off of Alexis Mac Allister in the 58th minute seemed to offer Bournemouth hope, but Liverpool extended their lead only four minutes later when Neto could not hold on to a shot and Diogo Jota pounced.

Substitutes Justin Kluivert and Hamed Traore had efforts saved by Alisson to deny the fans a thrilling finish as Liverpool ran out deserved winners.

But there is plenty to be positive about for Cherries fans. Iraola's side played some really nice football, looked a threat going forwards and gave a good account of themselves. This season could be a lot of fun for Bournemouth supporters.