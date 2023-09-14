Warning signs for Beale from Rangers' previous league trip to Perth

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers head to McDiarmid Park on Saturday knowing that nothing but a win will do if they are to stay in touch at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and ease some of the pressure surrounding manager Michael Beale.

Amid of brutal run of fixtures, Beale will have marked St Johnstone away as one of the easier games in the calendar, but he only has to look at the end of his predecessor's reign to know that this is no gimme.

The last time Rangers went to Perth in the league, a James Brown wonder goal consigned Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to a 2-1 defeat, and just two games later the Dutchman lost his job.

Beale's side have started the season slowly. Missing out on the Champions League after a crushing defeat to PSV Eindhoven has been compounded by league defeats to Kilmarnock and Celtic, and they trail their Glasgow rivals by four points after just four league games.

The significant outlay in the transfer market has not yet translated to performances on the pitch, with Rangers' best XI unclear.

Beale has stressed the need to give his new signings time to settle and gel, but there is only so much time that you get in the Ibrox hotseat, and patience among the fanbase is running thin.

With Real Betis in town next week for the start of the Europa League group stages, the pressure will only ramp up further for Beale and Rangers.

A result and performance to match against St Johnstone is paramount, otherwise Beale could follow the same path as Van Bronckhorst.