Manchester United are set to reject West Ham's latest offer for England centre-back Harry Maguire, according to Talksport, because of injury concerns about other defenders at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, The Athletic's Phil Hay said: "It doesn't feel as if Maguire to West Ham is going to get there, it does feel as if he will be there beyond the end of the window.

"I think, from a Manchester United perspective, it goes some way to explaining the difficulty they seem to be having window after window to get together a squad that they actually want. They're left constantly in a position where they're retaining people like Maguire because they kind of have no choice, when four or five weeks ago it seemed to everybody that he was on his way out and if they could agree terms with West Ham then he would go."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds