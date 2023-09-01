Neal Maupay has returned to Brentford for a second spell and joins from Everton on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old signed for the Bees in 2017 from Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne and scored 41 goals in 95 games.

In August 2019, he signed for Brighton before moving to Everton in August 2022.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said: "I’m very happy to have Neal back at the club. He had two great years when he was here last time.

"He's been on a football journey and now he’s back.

"Neal will strengthen the squad, the front positions. As a player, he's a very good link-up player, a pressing player. As a nine, he'll find good positions in the box and I think he's a good finisher."

