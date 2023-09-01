Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Brennan Johnson's potential deadline day move to Spurs: "I think it is a big loss because of what he's done, the way he came into the team, how he has created, been dynamic, goals and assists.

"When they went up to the Premier League you thought he was going to go, but he will have great guidance with from his dad and they're massive Forest fans so it's sad for him to go, but you understand at times if it is a club like Spurs then you sometimes have to move on. I left Sheffield United and went to Spurs and it's a wonderful club, so I think it will be a great move for him.

"What I would be saying [to him] is yes Spurs is a big club, but I would be wanting assurances from that manager that I am going to be playing as much as possible, where I'm going to play and what positions before I sign that deal.

"Could he handle it if he doesn't play every week like he does at Forest? The key is to be patient, to understand that it is the next level, it is a step-up and believe in your abilities. Stay as sharp as you possibly can and don't get frustrated and wait for your chance.

"I think for Spurs he'll bring flair, pace and desire, he's got that quality on the wings and can play in behind. I think the way the manager wants to play at Spurs he'll see that as real positive."