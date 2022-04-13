Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

When people talk about Brighton needing to sign a clinical striker so that they might fulfil the promise of Potterball, what they tend to mean is the Albion need to score more.

Centre-forwards though are only one source of goals. As big a problem for Brighton, which seems to have gone unnoticed amid all the noise about missed chances and strikers, is that their midfielders' scoring contribution is woeful.

In their first four Premier League campaigns, no central midfielder other than Pascal Gross managed more than two league goals per season. Assists are slightly more common, but there is still a feeling that Albion’s midfield could be doing much more to ease the burden on under-pressure strikers.

What we saw as Brighton beat Arsenal at Emirates Stadium was a tantalising glimpse into a future where goals and creativity from midfield are possible.

Enock Mwepu set up Leandro Trossard for Albion’s first. Mwepu then scored the second himself from a clever dinked cross delivered by his partner Moises Caicedo.

This was the first time Mwepu and Caicedo had started a top-flight game together. Mwepu has had an injury-hit first campaign, yet in his 13 games he has still managed two goals and five assists.

Caicedo, meanwhile, was making his Premier League bow against Arsenal. He quickly showed why he is considered one of the best young South American talents in the world with an impressive display.

A midfield of Mwepu and Caicedo could be one of the most dynamic and exciting in English football next season. It would lessen the blow of Yves Bissouma’s inevitable summer sale.

And it might just provide Brighton with the missing piece of the jigsaw to help them score more regularly.