Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s delight at the final whistle in the important win at Chelsea was perfectly understandable.

The Gunners had to get the show back on the road in the race for the top four after three successive Premier League defeats and to do it at Stamford Bridge is a real reason for pleasure.

Arsenal’s mental strength has been questioned but here they were courageous in the manner in which they attacked Chelsea and in players such as goalscorers Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe and the outstanding Bukayo Saka they had personalities of real influence.

The trick now is to produce it again and they have the ideal opportunity in their next game against a Manchester United side who looked broken as they were humiliated in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday.

Arsenal’s spirits will be lifted by the 4-2 win at Chelsea, while United will be wounded but hardly look a squad with the defiance to bounce back.

Arteta’s side can use Saturday’s lunchtime encounter at Emirates Stadium to enhance their own top-four hopes and inflict more damage on United’s similar ambitions.