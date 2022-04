Everton are monitoring Wolves' Adama Traore with a view to signing the Spain winger if Barcelona reject the option of making his loan move at the Nou Camp permanent. (Football Insider), external

Everton are also lining up a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who is on loan at Besiktas. The Toffees face competition for the 28-year-old's signature from Leeds United. (Teamtalk), external

