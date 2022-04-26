Tuesday talking point: Podence is Wolves’ missing link

Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves have lost their past two games, putting any hopes of European qualification in doubt. The trips to both Newcastle United and Burnley were two of Wolves’ worst attacking performances of the season. And Daniel Podence’s absence seemed to be key in both matches.

Podence only has five Premier League goal contributions this season (two goals, three assists), but a deeper look into the stats shows how crucial the winger has been.

Podence has missed eight league games this season, with Wolves winning just one of those games (2-1 against Newcastle at home). The 26-year-old also has one of the best key-passes-per-90-minute records in the league this season and it’s clear that Wolves have missed that creativity over the past two games.

With Bruno Lage hinting at a change of formation next season, I will be intrigued to see where Podence fits into the system. Will Lage use him as a winger or will we start to see him used more centrally, as an attacking midfielder or second striker, like we have seen a number of times this season?

Wolves fans will be hoping that Podence can get back to fitness as soon as possible to bring that creative spark back to Molineux and attempt to get that European push back on track.