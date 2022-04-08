Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Crystal Palace have been one of the teams of the season. They are still very hard to break down, but they have got real attacking talent too.

They are very easy on the eye when you watch them and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira deserves a lot of credit for the job he has done.

Vieira inherited a team that played on the back foot when he took over from Roy Hodgson last summer and he has turned them into a side who play on the front foot.

This should be an excellent game, because Leicester are attack-minded too. They will have a real go at them, but Palace are full of confidence at the moment.

Tom's prediction: I'm going with a draw here. 1-1

Joe's prediction: Really? I reckon Palace might do it, again. 1-2

