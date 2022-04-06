Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid: Tuchel reaction

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will be "hammered" in their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Real Madrid if they repeat their first-half mistakes from Wednesday.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick left the Blues a mountain to climb in the defence of the trophy they won last May as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

"It is a heavy loss," Tuchel told BT Sport. "It was one of the worst first halves that I saw from us here at Stamford Bridge.

"Individually and as a team it was by far not enough. It was far from our standards and then you lose games.

"We had 16 shots in the second half. You can always come back and win it but when you kill the game by yourself after 45 minutes it is harder and harder.

"If we keep playing like this we will lose at Southampton and then we will get hammered at The Bernabeu."