Chelsea have opened talks with Sevilla over the signing of 22-year-old defender Jules Kounde, who has a £68.4m release clause. (Guardian) The Blues could include Kurt Zouma as part of a swap deal. (Goal)

Chelsea will consider offers over £40m for 23-year-old striker Tammy Abraham. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland hopes reports linking him with a £150m move to Chelsea are "just rumours". (Sky Sport Germany, via Sun)

Striker Michy Batshuayi has gained interest from Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, who want to sign the 27-year-old on a season-long loan deal.(Milliyet - in Turkish)

