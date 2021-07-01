On 1 July 2009, Manchester United accepted a then world record fee of £80m from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who signed an initial six-year deal with Real, made 292 appearances for United, with whom he won nine trophies - including three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Champions League.

The Portugal forward also won the first of his five Ballon d'Ors and the Premier League Golden Boot at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo went on to score a club record 450 goals for Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League four times

As captain, he led Portugal to their first major trophies by winning the European Championships in 2016 and Nations League in 2019.

In 2018, Ronaldo moved to Italian side Juventus and added two Serie A titles to his name.