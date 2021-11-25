Norwich host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Wolves did the double over Norwich last time the Canaries were in the Premier League and it was a bleak experience for the visitors when they travelled to Molineux in February 2020.

Diogo Jota was the star in a 3-0 home win, scoring twice to back up a hat-trick he'd netted three days previously against Espanyol in the Europa League.

It was chastening for Norwich, who remained rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, seven points from safety with just 11 games left.

Wolves on the other hand moved up to eighth, just five points off the Champions League spots.