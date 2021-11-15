Kane is incredible - Coady

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is an “incredible person” and an “incredible player”, according to Wolves defender Conor Coady.

Kane is on international duty with Coady and scored a hat-trick to help England to a 5-0 win over Albania on Friday.

Kane had gone five games without a goal for his club and has been criticised for inconsistent form after a summer in which he was embroiled in a transfer saga with Manchester City.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Coady said of Kane: “An incredible player, but more importantly an incredible person.

“We see it especially when we come away with England: the way he prepares, the way he looks after his body, the way he looks after himself and how much a top captain he is.

“Even when we are back at our clubs, we always know that he is going to hit that form. He is going to hit as many goals as he does each season.

“Criticism is something that comes all the time with footballers, but I think it’s important that we know how good he is as a footballer. He is one of the best strikers in the world.

“It was a perfect hat-trick the other night - left foot, right foot and a header. What a player he is and what a hat-trick it was.”