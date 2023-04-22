Celtic 'lacked composure' in 'disappointing' draw - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his side "lacked composure" in a "disappointing" draw with Motherwell.

"The performance probably wasn't at the level we have been reaching," he told BBC Sportsound. "First half was okay, we controlled the game really well and got our goal.

"Then we conceded a really poor goal and that gives them something to hold on to. We had chances to go on and win it but there was desperation around our play.

"We need to lick our wounds, review it and move on. There are going to be times when you stumble, the important thing is to get back up and go again."