Dundee Utd 0-3 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin: "The players are extremely disappointed and apologetic to the supporters for what they've put on this season.

"The supporters have been different class and quite simply their loyalty and commitment hasn't been repaid on the park. For that, I can only apologise.

"I believed when I first came there was enough in the group. I genuinely believed I could turn it around. Unfortunately in the last four games the defensive frailties have raised their ugly head again and that's what has come back to bite us.

"The amount of goals we have conceded is quite embarrassing for a club of this size with the investment that's been made.

"We've just got to take every ounce of criticism that comes our way.

"I'm the biggest optimist there is and will never throw the towel in, but we've got to be realistic. The chances of us being able to turn around an eight or nine goal swing is extremely difficult."