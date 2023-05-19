Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Monday's Premier League game against Leicester.

Here is what the Newcastle manager had to say:

Howe wants the "same again" against Leicester after beating Brighton 4-1 on Thursday: "We have to take the good feeling from Brighton and the confidence that game should give us, but then forget it and focus on a totally different game."

He has a "few concerns" as regards injuries - Joe Willock has a hamstring problem which may keep him out of the final two games, while it is unlikely Sean Longstaff will feature again this term.

Leicester's plight near the bottom of the Premier League shows the strength of the division, says Howe, adding: "It can happen to any team in any season if things conspire against you, but they have some outstanding individuals and have a really strong squad."

On being nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award: "I've been nominated on behalf of everybody; the coaching staff, the players. Without them, my name wouldn't be there."

