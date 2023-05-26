John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Harry Kane

Kane is the one man who has continued to deliver despite the form of those around him. Where would Spurs be without their talisman? The world-class forward has hit 28 goals in the league and without the arrival of Erling Haaland would comfortably be the Golden Boot winner (again). Kane also became Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer this season, overtaking Jimmy Greaves.

Rodrigo Bentancur

The classy Uruguay midfielder has become an instrumental member of the side. The season-ending injury he suffered in February goes a long way to explaining Spurs' stuttering second half of the season. Five league goals and two assists in just 18 Premier League appearances for the holding midfielder. 'Lolo' was on his way to an inclusion in the PFA Team of the Season before his injury.

Fraser Forster

Joining last summer on a free transfer from Southampton, the 6ft 7in goalkeeper was one of the most under-the-radar signings, but the 35-year-old has proved invaluable, with Hugo Lloris suffering injuries and a dramatic loss of form. Quite simply, Spurs have looked a better side with Forster in goal. He was rewarded for his fine form with a recall to the England squad, despite winning the last of his six England caps seven years ago.

Emerson Royal

If there were a most improved player award at Spurs, Emerson would be the winner. After a torrid debut season in English football - being signed as a right-back for Nuno Espirito Santo and then played as a right-wing-back for Antonio Conte - the Brazil international has turned the corner and plays with heart and commitment. He's still capable of the odd dodgy moment, but he's found a level of consistency to his game and become a cult hero among supporters.

Pick your 2022-23 Tottenham player of the season from our fan choices here