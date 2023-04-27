West Ham 1-2 Liverpool: Analysis

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

After West Ham's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at the weekend, Michail Antonio said they needed one victory to be assured of staying in the Premier League.

The Hammers made a bright start at London Stadium as Lucas Paqueta got the game's first goal only for Liverpool to level soon afterwards through Cody Gakpo.

In fact, Diogo Jota could have put the Reds in front but shot over and glanced a header just wide.

However, West Ham had further first-half chances too. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk denied Antonio a certain goal from close range with a crucial interception following Said Benrahma's angled ball.

After Joel Matip's powerful header gave Liverpool the lead, West Ham had opportunities to equalise but Tomas Soucek headed over and Jarrod Bowen had a low strike saved.

David Moyes cut a frustrated figure at the end when Thiago handled but a penalty was not awarded by either on-field referee Chris Kavanagh or Neil Swarbrick on video assistant referee duty.

At the final whistle Moyes confronted Kavanagh, still angry at the decision that cost his side an opportunity to earn a vital point in their quest to stay up.