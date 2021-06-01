England manager Gareth Southgate has been speaking to the media after announcing his final Euros squad.

On the six players he had to leave out, he said they showed true professionalism when told they would not be part of England's plans.

"You never want to give bad news," he said. "It's lovely to give people debuts and bring them into the squad for the first time, but it's much harder to deliver difficult news.

"With the lads this time - there were three who knew they were coming in for the experience of training with us and for these two matches - and we're really pleased with Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale. They have added a lot to the group."

Jesse Lingard, Ollie Watkins and James Ward-Prowse also miss out, while Mason Greenwood has withdrawn because of injury.

