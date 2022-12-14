New Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking about the differences and similarities between now and the time he previously spent at Ibrox as a coach under Steven Gerrard.

"It feels very comfortable in and around the building, in and around the city, in and around this squad, that’s for sure," Beale said. "You’re all being friendly at the moment (the media) so that will change with results, we’ll see how it goes.

"I’ve mentioned that to my staff: I’m aware of the responsibilities of this job and the expectation. I wanted that so I’ve come back with open eyes and I’m really optimistic.

"I’m certain I’ll have some tough days, that’s for sure, the group will, but it’s important we move forward with a clear identity and it’ll be a matter of my staff learning that on the job."

Beale was also asked what sort of team Rangers fans can expect to see under his leadership.

“I think the fans will see a team close in style to what they were used to when I was here under Steven [Gerrard] in terms of the way we want to play, playing close together with front-foot, attacking football," he added.

"There will be elements of what Giovanni [van Bronckhorst] and his staff brought as well. I think you’ll see that evolving over time. My ideas haven’t changed too much from when I was here previously.

"I think it’s just about freeing one or two players up, I think that always happens when a new coach comes in. I’m hoping to see that renewed energy in one or two of them and I think it’s important that they show that as well."