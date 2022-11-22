🎧﻿ Can Bamford bounce back?

Episode Eight of our Leeds United podcast Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet is available now on BBC Sounds.

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix joins Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope from BBC Radio Leeds as they continue the Leeds United chat throughout the World Cup.

This week they discuss defenders, strikers and a court case involving the Leeds United owner.

L﻿isten or download now on BBC Sounds

