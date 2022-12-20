Liverpool will not react to injuries in attack by splurging on a big-name January signing.

That's the view of the panel on The Red Kop podcast.

Injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have prompted questions as to whether the Reds will bolster their options, despite previous talk focusing on a midfield acquisition.

Co-host Paul Salt asked: "Does the priority change? You’re an injury away from having a forward crisis there?"

Jamie Holme from The Bootroom Podcast was a guest on The Red Kop and said: "There always seems to be a crisis. At centre-back, then midfield. Now we’re an injury away from relying on a talent like Carvalho. I would be shocked to my core if Liverpool are reactive in the transfer market. It just doesn’t seem like a very Liverpool thing to do. I agree we could do with renforcements. I just can’t see us doing a stop-gap, it doesn’t seem like the FSG way."

Mick Moran from The Kopite Podcast added: "It’s not Liverpool to say 'let’s go and spend to fill the gap'. If Jota is back earlier I think Klopp will hang his hat on that one. Nunez left, Firmino in middle, Salah right. You could play Harvey Elliot there at a push."

