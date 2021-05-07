Leeds v Tottenham: Saturday, 8 May - kick-off 12:30 BST

Leeds United pair Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha will be assessed as they seek to recover from respective knee and thigh problems.

Captain Liam Cooper returns from a three-match suspension but winger Helder Costa has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason is again without Ben Davies because of a calf injury.

Aside from that, he has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

