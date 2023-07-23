Simon Stone, BBC Sport at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

England Under-21 hero Emile Smith Rowe is determined to prove he is good enough to hold down a place at Arsenal.

Last season was wrecked for the playmaker as he had to have two lots of groin surgery that limited him to just 14 appearances for the Gunners.

However, he was fit enough to take his place in the England Under-21 squad that went on to be crowned European champions in Georgia.

Now Smith-Rowe wants to take that form into his club duties.

"It was really tough last season," said the 22-year-old, who came on as a substitute during Saturday's 2-0 friendly defeat by Manchester United in New Jersey.

"I had surgery twice. It was a hard decision, but my family and friends helped me get through it. Now I am happy to be pain free and getting fit.

“I am feeling good. I want to kick on and prove I can play for this club.

"I am at a big club. If I didn’t have competition, there would be no point. I have to push myself every day in training. It is tough competition, but it's good at the same time. I need to keep working hard and believing in myself.

"There's definitely a lot of confidence going into the new season. We're a young team as well.

"We are going to definitely try to be stronger this year and take it a step further.

"We're very ambitious. We want to win trophies."