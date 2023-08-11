Luton Town surprised many by winning promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in May - how will they fare in the top flight this season?

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson and West Ham's Michael Antonio have been discussing the Hatters' prospects in the latest episode of the BBC's Footballers' Football Podcast.

"I think they're going to find it difficult," said Jamaica striker Antonio. "They're making some good signings. Ross Barkley has joined which was a surprise, but I can't see them staying up.

"I was buzzing when they came up because I love those types of teams getting to the Premier League. I like an underdog story."

England forward Wilson added: "Their ground will play a part in them staying up this year if they are to stay up. Ultimately, I don't want to be that guy that they use my comments to motivate themselves this season. I'm not saying anything like that. When they play against Newcastle and it's 'remember what Callum Wilson said?' I'm not having that!

"There are pros and cons - their home fixtures will be an advantage for them. The fact they're competing against some of the biggest budgets in the world is obviously a disadvantage.

"It's nice to have these smaller teams in the Premier League because we've all been there, we've all had that first season coming up to the Premier League and wanting to impress. These guys are playing for their futures; if the team goes down, they're going to want to try to stay in the Premier League.

"They're going to be more of a challenge than people think."

