A "fresh start" at a new club may "revive" England defender Harry Maguire's career, says West Ham United striker Michail Antonio.

The Hammers have been attempting to complete a deal for Manchester United centre-back Maguire, who had the club captaincy at Old Trafford taken away from him before the start of the season.

Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast on BBC Sounds: "I don't feel a change of manager could change his situation. He needs a change of club because he's got that stigma now to his name at United.

"Managers have changed and they've still not really wanted to play him. That stigma of Maguire at United is kind of stuck with him, so I think him stepping away, doing something else and having a new, fresh start can revive him."

