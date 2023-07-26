Owen Dodgson says he is ready to play his part in Burnley's return to the Premier League after scoring his first goal for the Clarets in Tuesday's win over Benfica.

The 20-year-old cut in from the right and fired a fierce left-footed shot into the bottom corner to open the scoring in Lisbon.

After spending last season on loan at Rochdale, he is hopeful of making an impact for the first team this season.

"Every minute I get I want to impress," Dodgson told club media. "Hopefully I have done that and hopefully this is the first of many."

A versatile defender, Dodgson featured at both left-back and on the left side of midfield during his loan spell and says time away from Turf Moor was vital for his development.

"It was a good change for me and a really big help," he said. "I needed men's football. [In] pre-season I have come in a lot stronger and more experienced.

"The lads are always pushing me, especially Corky [Jack Cork] and Jay [Rodriguez]. I just have to give my all - if they do they respect you.

"The gaffer wants hard work so I will give that. If I keep working to try and impress him, keep learning, then you never know where it will take me."