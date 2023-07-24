Crusaders and Rosenborg lowdown

So, Crusaders or Rosenborg it is.

The pair meet on Thursday, 27 July at Seaview in Belfast, with the second leg a week later in Trondheim, Norway.

Stephen Baxter's side were knocked out of Europe at this stage last year with defeat to Basel over the two legs. The Northern Irish outfit are yet to make it into the group-stages of a continental competition.

The Crues finished fifth in the NIFL Premiership last season, with Philip Lowry bagging 17 goals along the way.

As for Rosenborg, they've enjoyed many a European run... and the odd meeting with a Scottish side. They made the group-stages of the Europa League in 2019-20 and last played in Scotland in 2018.

The Norwegian side are halfway through their league season, but made these qualifiers by finishing third in the Eliteserien.