Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is quite a tricky one to call, because it is a must-win game for Southampton - they are that stage now where they are getting desperate.

Crystal Palace, in contrast, have turned a corner with two wins out of two under Roy Hodgson and have put a bit of distance between themselves and the bottom three.

I'm not taking anything away from Roy, who I think is a brilliant coach and has made an instant impact, but I suspect they would have been absolutely fine if Patrick Vieira had remained in charge.

I was mocked for my relegation 'worryometer' when I spoke about it on Radio 5 Live, but I was never really concerned about Palace going down, just because they were about to start this run of playing all the teams below them.

They beat Leicester late on and ended up running away with things in the second half against Leeds last week. That was a very strange game because Leeds had started it so well and Palace normally don't score five goals in a month - but they managed that in just over 45 minutes at Elland Road.

Three wins out of three would be an absolute dream start for Roy but because Saints are so desperate for a victory I can see this one ending up in a draw. It could get a bit nervy at St Mary's Stadium towards the end because Southampton really cannot afford to lose this one.

Jack's prediction: I was there when Matthew Le Tissier scored the last-ever goal at The Dell and I still keep an eye on them now. I'm not old enough to remember the wonder goals he scored earlier in his career but I love watching them on YouTube - it's like he was on a different planet to everyone else. Saints are struggling for goals at the moment but I am going to go for something a bit special happening here. I wasn't sure whether to go with my heart or my head but I think it's obvious which one won out when you see the score I have gone for. 3-2.

