Hibs can 'beat anyone on our day' - Miller

Lewis Miller believes Hibernian showed "we can beat anyone" on their day despite Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Celtic.

The visitors took the lead despite an early red card for striker Elie Youan before a stoppage-time goal eventually secured victory for the Scottish Premiership leaders.

"It's a positive," 22-year-old Australian right-back Miller told BBC Scotland after making his first league start. "It was a close, close game.

"Our defensive shape, especially in the first half, was fantastic. We limited their chances and held them out for a long time.

"We matched their intensity throughout the game, even with a player less. It would have been a completely different game with 11 players and you never know what would have happened."

Miller, who signed from Central Coast Mariners last summer, had been limited to two League Cup starts and seven other substitute appearances before facing Celtic in Glasgow.

"I was very proud of the boys and my own effort as well," he added. "Defensively, we were fantastic and I thought I minimised the chances for the wingers out wide.

"I've kept a level head. The gaffer gave me an opportunity and I just wanted to take it with both hands - and I thought I did quite well."