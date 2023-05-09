James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham United have secured Premier League safety - well, pretty much.

And we can finally fully enjoy the Europa Conference League and prioritise winning it.

Sunday’s deserved 1-0 win over Manchester United moved the Hammers to 37 points - seven above the relegation zone with three games to play.

It has not always been pretty but it has also never really been in doubt, unless you listen to a particularly shouty minority of supporters.

Contrary to certain negative opinions, 2023 has actually been OK.

David Moyes’ men have won six and lost six Premier League games this calendar year which is almost exactly the same as they won and lost post-1 January last year when they finished... seventh.

Virtually all of the players bought last summer have had injuries or taken ages to adapt - which happens - and several stars of recent seasons have hit a form drought.

But Lucas Paqueta is leading the newbies in finally finding their feet and we have a real chance of winning a first European trophy for 58 years.

Viva David Moyes, our greatest manager of the modern era.