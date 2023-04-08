Man United 2-0 Everton: What Dyche said

Everton manager Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Too many mistakes against a good side. I think we are bringing resilience to it and a lot of it was self inflicted. Self inflicted from straight balls and not into the game straight away. On the other hand some great last ditch saves from Jordan Pickford.

"The players they've got they can mix and match throughout the game and straight balls didn't help us.

"You want your centre halves to work hard and you want to work hard in them last ditch positions when it happens.

"Second half was better and then in the final moments a slight mistake they react quickly and your chances to get back into it are slim.

"The mentality is growing and it's a reminder of what's in front of us. Today was a bit of soft one and a reminder we have to do the basics right."