Brentford 1-2 Newcastle: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a very tough game. It was very physical, as we knew it would be. We suffered in the first half. But second half, what a response from a group of players that have played three games in six days. They were asked to dig really deep for the result but responded really well.

"I have only seen one replay [of the penalty]. I thought it was harsh. I thought the handball on Callum was also harsh, but that is just my opinion.

"We changed things tactically [in the second half]. Sometimes that can give you a lift in itself. We knew we were desperate for the result and threw caution to the wind a little bit. The players responded well physically, even though we were a little bit fatigued from the week we have had. That is down to the characters we have.

"I think they [Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak] can play together in the right circumstances for the team. We don't want to force it and the team suffers, we want it to be to the benefit of the team. Today was the right time and they caused them no end of problems.

"From my side, there was 30 seconds left and he [Anthony Gordon] was down holding his ankle so I put an experienced player on the pitch. It is no reflection on his time on the pitch [to take him off]."