Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A quiet deadline day for Wolves at the end of a window that appears to have left most fans satisfied. Recently, Wolves have been accused of choosing not to spend to address gaps in their squad. Since July, they have signed a team’s worth of new players, committing to fees eventually amounting to more than £150m.

These are impressive numbers, even if some say they are just catching up, and the club has a credible defence against complaints this time round. This is the price of changing managers, but also the cost of a ticket to next season’s Premier League.

At first glance, some deals seem particularly good value. Craig Dawson is well into the second half of his career, but his knowledge will be valuable to an inexperienced back line. Pablo Sarabia’s record suggests he may have arrived at a discount.

There is an element of adventure about Joao Gomes, who has pulled off the neat trick of becoming a heroic figure before most fans have seen him kick a ball. The young Brazilian’s apparent determination to join Wolves, rather than – as his club reportedly wanted, Lyon – has gone down well, and the club’s astute marketing folks spotted the #FreeJoaoGomes social media campaign was worth getting behind. Clever stuff to give a young player a head start.

That’s all great – and they’ve kept Ruben Neves and Adama Traore, for now at least. But the judgement of Wolves’ transfer window performance may ultimately rest on one man. Styles of play evolve, but there has been one obvious problem. They pass the ball neatly; they get into good positions; they create chances and they should surely have enough to survive comfortably. But who is actually going to score the goals?

They have committed around £40m to Matheus Cunha. It’s a huge investment, and he looks talented – but will he add the consistent finishing touch that Wolves have been missing?

Their Premier League status may, ultimately, depend on it.