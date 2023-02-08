Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.

It was the same against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, when they were strong in the first half but fell away after that.

They seemed to concede some soft goals, and then fail to take a lot of chances, but they do have some talented players.

I am surprised that they haven't made an appointment already, but their Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will be in charge at Old Trafford, which can't be seen as a free hit because of where Leeds are in the table.

Manchester United have got a problem in midfield, with Casemiro suspended and Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay injured.

But they are on a really good run of form, with just one defeat - against leaders Arsenal - in their past 15 games.

Erik ten Hag's team seem able to just do enough to win matches, even when they don't play well.

With Leeds managerless, they might play with a bit more freedom and this game might be closer than people might think, but I do think Manchester United will win it.

