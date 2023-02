Wilder rules himself out of Aberdeen running - gossip

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has decided the Aberdeen job is not for him after the Pittodrie board reached out to his agent. (Scottish Sun), external

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring issue. (Daily Record), external

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson has revealed he had no part in Vicente Besuijen's deadline day loan exit to Excelsior Rotterdam. (Press & Journal), external

Read the rest of Wednesday's Scottish Gossip, external