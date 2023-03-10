De Zerbi on Brighton future, Caicedo and Steele

Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game at Leeds United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He stressed that his future remains at Brighton after being linked with a summer move to Tottenham: “I have a long contract with Brighton and I’m happy to work here. I’m enjoying working with these players.”

  • De Zerbi said he is dreaming big for their success this season: “I’m delighted with the performance of my players. We have a dream and we know we can write a new history for the club. That’s very important for us and a nice challenge.”

  • On Moises Caicedo, who has extended his contract until 2027, the Italian said: “Moises is young and I spoke to him like a father. He’s a good guy and I helped him. For him, it is important that he stays.”

  • Solly March is fit to play, while De Zerbi will monitor the fitness of Levi Colwill and Tariq Lamptey: “Levi played with the under-21s and I was there to watch. He looked good and I want to see how he is today. Tariq - we will have to see.”

  • Jason Steele is likely to retain his place ahead of Robert Sanchez in goal: “One of the best relationships I have in the dressing room is with Sanchez. At this moment, though, I prefer Jason - only for our style. Robert can improve this part [of his game]. I have been clear and honest.”

