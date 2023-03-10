Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game at Leeds United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He stressed that his future remains at Brighton after being linked with a summer move to Tottenham: “I have a long contract with Brighton and I’m happy to work here. I’m enjoying working with these players.”

De Zerbi said he is dreaming big for their success this season: “I’m delighted with the performance of my players. We have a dream and we know we can write a new history for the club. That’s very important for us and a nice challenge.”

On Moises Caicedo, who has extended his contract until 2027, the Italian said: “Moises is young and I spoke to him like a father. He’s a good guy and I helped him. For him, it is important that he stays.”

Solly March is fit to play, while De Zerbi will monitor the fitness of Levi Colwill and Tariq Lamptey: “Levi played with the under-21s and I was there to watch. He looked good and I want to see how he is today. Tariq - we will have to see.”

Jason Steele is likely to retain his place ahead of Robert Sanchez in goal: “One of the best relationships I have in the dressing room is with Sanchez. At this moment, though, I prefer Jason - only for our style. Robert can improve this part [of his game]. I have been clear and honest.”

