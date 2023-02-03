Heart of Midlothian v Dundee United: Team news

Hearts hope to have Cammy Devlin and Michael Smith back but the pair face late checks on the injuries that have troubled them over the past week. Peter Haring (concussion), Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are all still out.

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick: "I think you'll see both teams really trying to get the three points so it should be an entertaining game. They gave us a tough game just before Christmas. They're a physical team.

"I've played against (United striker) Steven Fletcher a few times down south in the Championship. He's obviously a very experienced striker who has played at a good level. He's a good aerial threat so it will be a tough match."