Fabinho's loss of form was a hot topic on this week's The Red Kop podcast.

The Brazilian midfielder featured from the bench in the FA Cup defeat at Brighton but was fortunate not to be sent off for a poor tackle late in the game.

"He kind of epitomises the whole team," Matt Addison, editor Liverpool.com, told The Red Kop.

"You look at him and think 'where on earth has the usual Fabinho gone?'

"That was as bad as it's got in terms of 11 minutes on the pitch he managed to tick off every box of things you shouldn't do as a Liverpool midfielder.

"Even the back end of last season he wasn't great but you kind of get away with it as the rest of the team is brilliant. This season he doesn't look like the same player, it's like we've transported him somewhere and he's changed into someone who can't run, tackle, who doesn't know where to stand.

"It's so baffling I don't know how to explain how bad he was.

"There's a gulf between him and Bajcetic, who is 18 years of age.

"Within the last two years I'd have said Fabinho was the best in his position in the world. Now there's no argument for him to come back into the team next week."

