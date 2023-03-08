Celtic v Hearts: Team news

Celtic will be without James Forrest after the winger suffered a muscle strain that will keep him out for the rest of the month. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is on his way back from a calf problem.

Stephen Kingsley and Stephen Humphrys hope to shrug off illness for Hearts while Peter Haring is back in training following a lengthy spell out with concussion but is short of a comeback. Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Craig Halkett (knee), Craig Gordon (broken leg), Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out.