Wolves have won two of their past three Premier League home games, as many as in their previous 12 at Molineux (D3 L7). They did lose their most recent home league game 1-0 to Bournemouth, however.

After a run of 10 games in which they kept one clean sheet and conceded 21 goals, Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in four of their past five Premier League games (W4 L1). They are looking to record three consecutive shutouts for the first time since their final three games of the 2021-22 season.