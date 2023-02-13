Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says Bournemouth’s display against Newcastle should give them huge confidence going into the rest of the season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily: "They were the better side in in the opening stages.

"For Bournemouth still to be in touching distance and fighting, I think they have not really performed well for a large part of the season.

"They went through a spell when O’Neil took over and they had a great time, but at the moment they seem to be falling off. To come up against a Newcastle team who have been so resilient. They are such a hard team to break down and they have goals in them.

"For Bournemouth to come away with a point is a huge point. The confidence they will get knowing they have done that to a team who have been for a lot of teams unstoppable - to get that result is huge."

Liverpool forward Natasha Dowie added: "It will be a massive confidence booster for them against a top Newcastle team that are fighting for Champions League spots.

"One win changes the complexity a lot down there. It’s not like they are six, seven, eight points behind. Every game for them now is a cup final like every team around them, but one point is massive for them and one that at the end of the season could be vital."

