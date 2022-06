Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has done his first business of the summer with the signings of goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis.

Many Saints fans have been calling for a busy transfer window - so are you happy to get a couple of arrivals through the door relatively early on?

What sort of role do you think both will play? And what more does Hasenhuttl now need to do in the market?

Get in touch here