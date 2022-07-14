Erik ten Hag is demanding his players "take the initiative" in and out of possession as his Manchester United revolution continues to build during pre-season.

United face Melbourne Victory on Friday after thrashing Liverpool in Bangkok and Ten Hag wants more from his side.

"In every part of the team I want proactivity," he said. "That's the most important, that players take initiative - on the ball and off the ball, offence and defence.

"We want to press all day - sometimes we can we do that high but if not possible then we have to read it as a team and we drop lower."

Ten Hag is well-renowned for bringing through younger players and he plans to continue that at United.

"We have experienced players, but also a lot of young guys, young boys, who have a lot of potential," he said. "Man Utd is famous for it.

"Now it's to get the potential out and therefore we have to work really hard."