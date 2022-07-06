Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United have been getting a bit of heat over the difficulty they have experienced in trying to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

It is understood an outline deal is in place but progress towards completion has been slow.

A piece in the Spanish newspaper Marca might explain why.

It says the Dutchman agreed to a major restructuring of his Barcelona contract within an overall extension that was designed to help the La Liga giants through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Essentially, Marca says De Jong had his salary reduced to 3m euros in 2020-21 and 6m euros (£2.6m) last season. Starting from next season, he is due to earn 18m euros for the next three years - and 19m euros in the final year of his deal.

Evidently, if he was to leave for United now, De Jong would want some kind of compensation for the money he should have earned by now but hasn't.