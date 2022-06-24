Selling players to Premier League rivals 'could come back to bite' City

Manchester City last sold a player to a big-six club in 2012, but could lose two in one transfer window this summer.

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while there are rumours Bernardo Silva could join Arsenal.

French football expert Julien Laurens says it is a risk worth taking for City because of the finances involved.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It’s contractual situations considering they both only have one year left on the contract.

"You can extend them, but with Haaland coming you feel like it is a good time to sell them and get some money.

"You know that if you sell to another top-six English club it could come back to bite you when you play against them in the Premier League, but they have more money than anyone else in Europe, they offer more wages than anybody else in Europe, so you’ve got more chances to do good deals with Arsenal and Chelsea than a Real Madrid or a Barcelona or a Bayern Munich or PSG.

"That’s why I think right now they are in contact with English clubs to sell Sterling and Jesus."

